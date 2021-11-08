Fans Call Out Sooryavanshi Makers For Copying Salman Khan’s Stunt From Ek Tha Tiger
Netizens Troll Akshay Kumar For Plagiarising Salman Khan’s Stunt From Ek Tha Tiger In Sooryavanshi ( Photo Credit – IMDb )

Sooryavanshi is receiving a roaring response from the box office and it is already on its way to shattering several records. In the first week itself, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has managed to collect over Rs 50 crores. Meanwhile, family audiences are loving the film while many social media users are now comparing the stunts of the Rohit Shetty film with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

The film marks the first collaboration between Khiladi Kumar and Golmaal director. The action-thriller is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop universe, it also includes the cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Bajirao Singham and Simmba respectively.

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed netizens have drawn comparisons between Sooryavanshi and Ek Tha Tiger, in terms of stunts. Many are trolling Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty for plagiarising the parkour scenes from Salman Khan’s spy film and Akki’s entry scene looks like Hrithik Roshan’s from War.

Netizens have shared screenshots from Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger comparing both the stunts. However, there were many who backed the Baby star saying it’s just a common frame.

Check out some tweets:

On the other hand, some users slammed people who compared the stunt with Kabir Khan’s film.

The Rohit Shetty directorial features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and the film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, joining the forces with Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba to stop a terrorist attack in Mumbai.

Post-Sooryavanshi’s release, a source close to the director confirmed the release dates for Singham 3. It will be a patriotic film that’ll hit the right chord with every Indian. The source told Pinkvilla, “It’s among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on, as it is set against the backdrop of turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The premise has Kashmir in its backdrop, and it’s a story special to all the stakeholders. Given the plot and vibe, the makers feel, it’s best to bring the film on the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend.”

Rohit Shetty is planning to shoot Singham 3 in the scenic locations of Kashmir along with Delhi, the source added, “It will go on floors around September/October next year, as adequate security will be provided by the officials to the crew following the Independence Day celebrations next year.”

