Sooryavanshi is receiving a roaring response from the box office and it is already on its way to shattering several records. In the first week itself, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has managed to collect over Rs 50 crores. Meanwhile, family audiences are loving the film while many social media users are now comparing the stunts of the Rohit Shetty film with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

The film marks the first collaboration between Khiladi Kumar and Golmaal director. The action-thriller is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop universe, it also includes the cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as Bajirao Singham and Simmba respectively.

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed netizens have drawn comparisons between Sooryavanshi and Ek Tha Tiger, in terms of stunts. Many are trolling Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty for plagiarising the parkour scenes from Salman Khan’s spy film and Akki’s entry scene looks like Hrithik Roshan’s from War.

Netizens have shared screenshots from Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger comparing both the stunts. However, there were many who backed the Baby star saying it’s just a common frame.

Check out some tweets:

Akki Has Copied

Neck To Neck Action Sequence Stunts From #SalmanKhan 's Ek Tha Tiger In His Latest Release Sooryavanshi Movie pic.twitter.com/J7daA6f4Kf — 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙠 (@BeingHBK10) November 6, 2021

Lmao 😂

Entry scene copied from WAR

Action stunts copied from ETT

He tried to recreate Singhams swag Hawaldaar ke role main hi theek ho @akshaykumar 😂 https://t.co/AhMLNKqCoN — SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) November 6, 2021

Ab Canada Jana padega ise itna to hmm log exam me bhi copy nhi karte jitna ye ckkhii movie me karta hai — Tɪɢᴇʀ ⁱˢ Bᴀᴄᴋ (@Mohamma366) November 6, 2021

On the other hand, some users slammed people who compared the stunt with Kabir Khan’s film.

Rooftop se kudna kab se copy ho gaya bhai….apne hissab se sahi dimag lagaya hai — Akkian P.K.S.ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@PKSam420) November 6, 2021

Aur salman bhai ne hame copy kiya kyu ki ham bhi chhat per se aise hi jump karte hai …lol 🤭🤭..bhai har koi aise hi jump marta hai — Raushan 🇮🇳 (@RaushanMehra15) November 7, 2021

Salman se phle koi chhat se nhi kuda tha kya bhai ? 😭😭😭 ya fir ETt ke bad koi aise karega to uska copy bolega tu 😭😭👌 — 𝐏𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥 || HBD – Gazar 🥳 (@AdityaS_Indian) November 6, 2021

The Rohit Shetty directorial features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and the film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, joining the forces with Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba to stop a terrorist attack in Mumbai.

Post-Sooryavanshi’s release, a source close to the director confirmed the release dates for Singham 3. It will be a patriotic film that’ll hit the right chord with every Indian. The source told Pinkvilla, “It’s among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on, as it is set against the backdrop of turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The premise has Kashmir in its backdrop, and it’s a story special to all the stakeholders. Given the plot and vibe, the makers feel, it’s best to bring the film on the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend.”

Rohit Shetty is planning to shoot Singham 3 in the scenic locations of Kashmir along with Delhi, the source added, “It will go on floors around September/October next year, as adequate security will be provided by the officials to the crew following the Independence Day celebrations next year.”

