Ever since Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested by Nationalist Congress Party Nawab Malik has been targeting Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Now in the latest disclosure, the leader asked about Wankhede‘s sister in law’s drugs case.

NCP leader, who is also the current Minority Development, Aukaf, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister of Maharashtra, has been making accusatory statements against the NCB officer. He had previously claimed that Wankhede has allegedly misused his caste for personal benefits.

Now Nawab Malik took to Twitter addressed the NCB chief ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’ asking him, “Is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court.” He also shared a screenshot of the alleged case and said, “Here is the proof.”

Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ?

You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court.

Here is the proof pic.twitter.com/FAiTys156F — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2021

Soon after Nawab Malik’s allegations, Sameer Wankhede reacted to it in a statement to a news agency. As reported by ETimes, the NCB chief said, “I wasn’t even in service when the case happened in Jan 2008. I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?”

Nawab Malik previously claimed that the purported cruise ship “rave” party was a plot to “kidnap” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to ask for a ransom. He claimed that Wankhede was part of this conspiracy that was plotted well in advance.

