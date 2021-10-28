Recently, Mumbai Police launched a probe against NCB chief Sameer Wankhede and ever since then, a lot has happened. From his ex-wife Dr Shabana Qureshi’s father Dr Zahid Qureshi slamming him for his religious background to netizens asking for an investigation against him in the Aryan Khan’s arrest, a lot has been said and done. Now, Sameer’s sister Yasmin is breaking her silence on the whole scenario.

A while ago, Sameer’s marriage certificate with Shabana was doing the rounds on social media. Clarifying about the same, the NCB officer revealed that his mother was a Muslim and his father is a Hindu, hence the Muslim wedding with his ex-wife.

Talking to ETimes, Yasmin lashed out at Sameer Wankhede’s ex-father-in-law and said, “He is a doctor, didn’t he see the birth certificate of my brother’s son, where it is clearly written that his name is Sameer Dyandeo Wankhede. He is speaking out because the marriage didn’t work out and now is just vendetta”.

Yasmin also opened up on how she’s also being targeted in his brother Sameer Wankhede’s case and said, “I have filed a written complaint on October 21 but the police have not even reverted to my case; they are not paying attention. I have also filed a case with the National Commission for Women (NCW) for invasion of privacy and outraging a woman’s modesty”.

Meanwhile, the NCB officer’s ex-father-in-law in an interview with ABP said, “My daughter was married into a Muslim family. It was an arranged marriage. We were in talks for three years. Since then, I knew Dawood Wankhede and his wife, who were also practising Muslims.”

Dr Zahid Qureshi further said, “We married our girl into a Muslim family. We wouldn’t have married our girl into a Hindu family. After 3 years of talks, we did the engagement as per Muslim rituals and the wedding took place 10 months after the engagement. Dawood Wankhede signed on the nikahnama and it was written in Urdu as well as English. Everyone knows the family was Muslims.” He also claimed that the marriage occurred when Wankhede was preparing for UPSC and also alleged that he would go to the mosque for Namaz.

