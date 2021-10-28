Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours have been making the headlines every now and then. Earlier today, we reported that the rumoured couple is getting married in December first week at Six Senses Fort Bharwara and now, we have got you pictures of the royal palace and it’ll leave your jaw-dropped on the floors.

The fort is located in Sawai Madhopur which happens to be one of the most beautiful places in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara which was constructed in the 14th century. It’s a royal fort that screams nothing but luxury, royalty and love at the same time.

Let’s take a closer look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue here:

What a mesmerizing view indeed.

The best part about getting married in Rajasthan is that the historical places carry so much culture in them.

The interiors are what dreams are made of.

Old traditions at a wedding venue, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, can we get an invite too, please?

Imagine getting ready here for your wedding. Alexa play, ‘Chaudvi ka chaand’ as soon as Katrina makes her bridal entry here.

There’s absolutely nothing that beats the ‘Haweli’ vibe.

These lush interiors are making us wait for the VicKat wedding even more.

This suite is the ultimate ‘ENDGAME’ for us. No, we are not crying, you are.

Here’s a birds-eye view of the royal property.

Well, Six Senses Fort Of Barwara is India’s first sense luxury hotel and for a reason. We are spellbound looking at this property and can’t wait for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to exchange vows here.

What are your views on this lush property for our favourite VicKat’s wedding? Tell us in the space below.

