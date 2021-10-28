Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have never confirmed publicly about their alleged relationship but rumours of their dating are getting stronger with each passing day. Sections of the media have gone overdose since then and reports of them planning a marriage are doing rounds.

Rumours of Vicky and Katrina dating began after their cute moment on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. When Karan on the show revealed about Katrina’s wish to work with Vicky as she thinks will look good on screen, the Uri actor reacted by pretending to faint.

The latest report from ETimes claims that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot in the first week of December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, which is located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It is owned by none other than Rajasthan Royal Family.

The report further states that the star couple will hold a grand reception at Six Senses with a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before that but there are no details of the reception. Previous report by the publication claimed that celebrity costume designer Sabyasachi will design their wedding outfits. It is also worth pointing out that there is no official confirmation on the report yet.

However, Katrina Kaif recently reacted to their wedding rumours during a conversation with Bollywood Life. She said, “That’s a question I have had for the last 15 years.” A source close to Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have said to the publication, “This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months.”

Meanwhile, both Vicky and Katrina were spotted arriving at Reshma Shetty’s office yesterday. Their appearance came hours after a report of them tying the knot in December emerged online.

