Paresh Rawal is one the most talented stars in Bollywood as he has changed the course of comedy since he starred in Priyadarshan’s Heri Pheri in 2000. His portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte is one of the loved characters; however, the actor now wants to get rid of Baburao’s image, claiming that things became dirty with Phir Hera Pheri. Scroll below to know more.

The comedy franchise has become a cult classic and apart from Rawal’s character, Akshay Kumar’s Raju and Suniel Shetty’s Shyam also has an immense fan following.

In a recent conversation with The Quint, Paresh Rawal claimed that he’s sick and tired of all the videos and memes made on Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and his dialogues. The actor also asserts that Phir Hera Pheri lacked the innocence of the first film. Among all the characters, Paresh thinks that only Suniel Shetty stood out as he was the serious guy.

Paresh Rawal further feels that he & Akshay Kumar were over smart in the second part and added, “What happened was, in Hera Pheri 2, we were very over smart. Zyada hi hoshiyari dikha rahe the apni (We tried to be too smart). And, it did not work. Except one guy was working, who was very earnest, Suniel Shetty. He never wanted to probe anything so he was standing out. Aur hum, ..dekha…bahut gandgi ho gai thi (It all got too dirty).”

Talking about Heri Pheri 3, the actor wants makers to keep the same innocence as the first part, he says, “Jab kabhi bhi hota hai, ek to innocence chahiye wo nahi tha….wo tha hi nahi. Gandgi ho gai (Whenever that happens, it will need innocence. That wasn’t there anymore. It all got too dirty). In fact, I would like to get rid of that image. Truly.”

On the work, Paresh Rawal is gearing up for the release of Hum Do Hamare Do, co-starring, Ratna Pathak, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. He’s also gearing up Sharmaji Namkeen and more. Meanwhile, Hera Pheri makers had announced about the third instalment for which the casting is underway, and it’s still unclear if Paresh, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty will return to the franchise or not.

