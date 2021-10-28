Yesterday, the makers of Tadap released the trailer of the film starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The trailer has been getting immense love from the audiences and mocking Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar also tweeted praising the trailer but with a ‘Hera Pheri’ twist. Scroll below to read his tweet below.

The movie buffs have been desperately waiting for the announcement of the next Hera Pheri instalment all across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan.”

Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai 😜 ? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan.https://t.co/jWsM12WPe7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 28, 2021

Replying to his tweet, Suniel wrote, “You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate”.

You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate 🙏❤️ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 28, 2021

This is the kind of friendship that their fans admire and love about these two superstars.

Meanwhile, back in March this year, producer Firoz Nadiadwala spoke about Hera Pheri 3 with Pinkvilla and said, “The script is finalised and you will hear an official announcement soon. The idea is to have not just Hera Pheri 3, but several more Hera Pheri’s and we are working keeping that in mind.”

The producer continued and said, “We were being extra careful on the script. Now that we have things in place, I can say, banegi tab do teen Hera Pheri saath mein banegi, Inshallah. We will make up for the time gap between parts two and three.”

