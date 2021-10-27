Tadap: Teasers Introducing Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria's Characters Are Out!

‘Tadap’ starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria is one of the most awaited releases of the year and fans await the sparkling chemistry of Ahan and Tara on the silver screen. The makers have now released two character teasers of its leads to rouse the excitement about the film.

The first teaser introduces the character of ‘Ishana’ essayed by Ahan Shetty as he stands with a chiseled body and his back facing the camera. The teaser has been strung together with an industrial dubstep track to give a grungy feel to the character.

The second teaser, released moments after the first, introduces Tara Sutaria’s character of ‘Ramisa’. Ramisa’s teaser is rounded up by a soul-stirring flamenco track telling us that it is a character with softer shades. It will be interesting to see the pairing of two characters with such opposite shades.

The impressive teasers give us a sneak peek into the world of ‘Ishana’ and ‘Ramisa’, portrayed by Ahan and Tara and establish their characters well thereby building more intrigue and mystery around them.

Here’s Tadap teaser featuring Ahan Shetty:

Here’s the teaser featuring Tara Sutaria:

‘Tadap’ is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘RX 100’ and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria who is known for films like ‘Taxi No. 9211‘ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production ‘Tadap’ is set to roll out in cinemas on December 3.

