Post Aryan Khan’s arrest by NCB, his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan had to face some dents in his professional life. BYJU’s, who has Shah Rukh as their brand ambassador, had to put their advertisement on hold due to social media flak. Now, it seems like Brand SRK is back!

Before we get to BYJU’s, let us inform you that Cadbury had released its advertisement featuring Shah Rukh, a few days back. It received an overwhelming love on social media and many even stated that Shah Rukh truly represents the values of India.

Now BYJU’s too has resumed its advertisement campaigns proving that Shah Rukh Khan’s brand value is still intact amid the ongoing Aryan Khan case. Now, that’s news to rejoice for all Shah Rukh fans!

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is under custody and a hearing for his bail will be continued today in Mumbai High Court.

Recently, director Sanjay Gupta slammed Bollywood for not expressing their views on Shah Rukh Khan’s case. Not that all Bollywood people are silent, but most of the big guns are keeping mum on the matter. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham and other A-listed stars have not spoken a word. Only Salman Khan has been supporting Shah Rukh and his family ever since Aryan’s arrest.

Speaking of Bollywood’s tragic silence, Sanjay Gupta tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.

Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga… Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge??? (Today it is his son, tomorrow it will be mine or yours… will you still maintain this cowardly silence???)”.

