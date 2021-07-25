

If there’s one Gen Z actress whose fashion game is top-notch, it is none other than Tara Sutaria. From her spotting pictures to her red carpet looks, the Ek Villain 2 actress always manages to turn heads with her style statement. The 25-year-old has shared a picture on her Instagram donning a Dior bikini and we are drooling over her hourglass figure.

Tara’s Instagram feed is quite aesthetic and gives a sense of her fashion and style.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tara Sutaria captioned it, “Hot for @dior 🖤⚡️ @rahuljhangiani”. In the picture, the Ek Villain 2 actress was wearing a black and white Dior bikini and paired it with jeans.

Tara Sutaria kept her look hot and donned a wet hair look with loads of highlighter and gloss on the lips. Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as Tara shared the pictures her friends from across the industry and fans around the world started reacting to her picture.

Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain reacted to her picture and left drooling, fire and heart emojis.

Her friends from the industry including Janhvi Kapoor, Krishna Shroff and Banita Sandhu also reacted to her picture and left comments like, “Omg” and “Insaaaaaane 🔥🔥🔥”.

A fan reacted to Tara Sutaria’s picture and commented, “I AM DEAD”. Another fan commented, “GODDESS 🥵🥵”. A third fan commented, “I NEED OXYGEN HELP”.

Well, we would totally agree with Tara’s fans here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the beauty is currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns which also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. Besides this, she’ll also be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria’s Dior bikini shoot? Tell us in the comments below.

