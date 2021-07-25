Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty is still struggling to get back to a normal life. Her world turned upside down when her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. It remains a mystery till date to whether he died by suicide or there was foul play. But amongst it all, one thing that remained constant was the witch-hunt and backlash for the Chehre actress. But has it all landed Hollywood offers for her? Read on for details.

Jalebi (2018) was the last movie that witnessed Rhea on screens. The actress was gearing up for Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan but the pandemic spoilt all the plans. The movie even witnessed a lot of backlash and demand for boycott by SSR fans.

Latest reports now suggest that Rhea Chakraborty is all set for her Hollywood debut. A source close to Times Of India reveals, “Three of the top international casting companies are in conversation with Rhea currently. She hasn’t made up her mind as to which one of those she will finalise, but she has kept her options open as of now.”

This obviously left Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry. They feel that Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t deserve to rise high after whatever happened with their favourite. Moreover, the actress is still a prime accused in FIR filed by SSR’s family.

A troll wrote, “Lmao shutup. India’s top BW actress, Deepika Padukone landed a SIDE ROLE in a Hollywood film & you think Rhea would get a role? Lmao Her rabbit face self can only be signed to be a spotgirl.”

Another tweeted, “ShiNNe & tu @shinne_tu73901 · Jul 23 Boycott this media projecting a named drug peddler out of jail on bail. These private media giants are not regulated and will try to normalize & glamorize offenders like Rhea & Raj Kundra @ianuragthakur @timesofindia Rhea faces charges y would Hollywood be interested in Tai ?Nauseated face”

Boycott this media projecting a named drug peddler out of jail on bail. These private media giants are not regulated and will try to normalize & glamorize offenders like Rhea & Raj Kundra @ianuragthakur @timesofindia Rhea faces charges y would Hollywood be interested in Tai ?🤢 pic.twitter.com/KuiRcvRK6q — ShiNNe & tu (@shinne_tu73901) July 23, 2021

“Ussko sab bheekh mein roles mil rahe hai SSR ki wajah se. No Compromise In SSR Justice,” wrote another.

Ussko sab bheekh mein roles mil rahe hai SSR ki wajah se. No Compromise In SSR Justice — Farah S 🦋 (@yogazyr) July 25, 2021

What is your take on Rhea Chakraborty being trolled over Hollywood debut? Share with us in the comments section below.

