India’s biggest stars – Prabhas, The Legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the spectacular Deepika Padukone are joining forces with visionary director Nag Ashwin and the ace South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies to create an epic cinematic experience with #ProjectK for movie lovers.

Amitabh Bachchan has arrived in Hyderabad, as the film’s regular shoot commences from today. Nag Ashwin will be canning some crucial sequences on Big B and few other actors in the first shooting schedule at Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad. Interestingly Prabhas gave a clap for the first shot.

Nag Ashwin, whose last directorial was the multiple National Award Winning bio-pic of the legendary actress Savitri, comes with a very unique, first of its kind story for this project that has captured the imagination of India’s powerhouse acting talents from the word go and prompted them to join forces. Besides, #ProjectK boasts of a host of amazing technicians and international talent who are involved in rendering this project one of the most exciting ones for audiences and the trade alike to look forward to.

A new world is being created in RFC for #ProjectK and it is said to be one of the most expensive Indian projects till date.

Aswini Dutt the Veteran Producer who founded Vyjayanthi Movies and has produced several mesmerizing and timeless blockbuster films over the last five decades is producing this untitled project (with working title #ProjectK)which marks the 50th year of Vyjayanthi Movies. .

With a dream cast that includes the biggest names in Indian cinema today including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and with the cinema wizard Nag Ashwin at the helm, movie lovers can indeed hope for a cinematic spectacle like never before.

Are you excited for #ProjectK?

