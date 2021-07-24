Advertisement

Suhana Khan is one rising fashionista on Instagram. Truth be told, she’s one star kid whose fashion game is so effortless that you can actually take style notes from this diva. Her latest photoshoot captured by her mother Gauri Khan is going viral which is inspired by veteran Hollywood icon Cindy Crawford but it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on her picture that is winning the internet.

Suhana is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of herself to keep her Instagram fans entertained. The diva enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 1 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

Suhana Khan wore a white tank top and paired it with denim hot pants. Her mother, Gauri Khan turned the photographer for her and sharing the picture on Instagram, the beauty wrote, “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford :)”

Suhana Khan was actually holding a Coca Cola can in her hands and posing for the camera. Her subtle glam with bushy eyebrows, glossy lips and flushed cheeks complimented her entire look.

But it was father Shah Rukh Khan whose rare comment stole the show for us. Commenting on the daughter’s picture, the Raees actor wrote, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???”

Aww, what a cutie!

Suhana’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor also reacted to her picture and wrote, “Ummmmm hellooooo😍😍😍😍”.

Sharing Suhana’s picture on her Instagram handle, mother Gauri Khan wrote, “Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour 🦋”. Reacting to the picture yet again, Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour.”

SRK’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan also reacted to the picture and wrote, “How gorgeous is Suhana! MashAllah 😍 xx”.

What are your thoughts on SRK’s comment on Suhana Khan’s picture? Tell us in the comments below.

