Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following amongst Hollywood stars, but do you know about the one who is Khan’s favourite? Well, it’s none other than Christian Bale. Just like many of us, Shah Rukh is a big fan of Bale’s Batman portrayal in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

Shah Rukh loves watching superhero stuff from Hollywood. On that list, Nolan’s Batman is at the top as he feels the Knight of the dark is more human compared to others. In a TV show hosted by Anupama Chopra, the actor had even joked about marrying Christian Bale.

Shah Rukh Khan had said, “I mean if it doesn’t sound strange, I would marry Batman if I got a chance. I love him. Batman is so cool because see it’s a boy fantasy. He’s a playboy in the day, he’s got really cool cars, he’s handsome, lots of money he’s got a cleft, he’s got a mansion, he’s got girls, really cool suits, he’s got underground caves with machines that you don’t understand and a wonderful valet who looks even more sophisticated than him at times. And he’s got a side-kick who is too colourful for my liking but really pretty girls and even the bad girls like Cat Woman’they like him. He’s really cool and he’s human,”

We wonder what would have been Gauri Khan’s reaction to it!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release next year and its shooting is expected to resume soon after COVID’s lockdown.

