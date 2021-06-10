The Family Man 2 continues to rake in rave reviews. Everyone is going gaga over Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and the team. Moreover, some are even calling it the best Indian web series. The Satya actor has dedicated all this success to his friend and actor, Asif Basra.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Asif allegedly committed suicide in November 2020 in his house at Dharamshala, Madhya Pradesh. Initial reports stated that the actor was suffering from a mental illness. Sadly, his last project turned out to be The Family Man 2, in which he played a counselor.

Advertisement

Speaking on the same, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Asif has been a friend of mine for a long time. His passing away came as a shock to us. I didn’t even realize the fact that he was going through such a mental trauma, that he had to take such a step drastic step. Whenever I see that scene, I don’t feel comfortable. I also don’t believe that he’s gone,” reports DNA.

Manoj Bajpayee further dedicated his performance of Srikant from The Family Man 2 to Asif Basra as he quoted, “We will always remember him with a lot of fun and laughter and the happiness that we shared with each other. And I personally dedicate this performance of mine to him.”

Manoj even shared his experience working with Samantha Akkineni for the first time. “I had a great time working with her. I mean, whenever we worked, we shared lots of laughter, cheers, and pleasantries and had a lot of admiration for each other. We all were all quite aware of the fact the superstar that she is from the Tamil and Telugu industry and we also knew that she would be getting her own fan base to the show,” he added.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Swatantraveer Savarkar In A Biopic Helmed By Mahesh Manjrekar?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube