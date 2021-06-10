Kapil Sharma is arguably one of the greatest stand-up comedians in India. The man can tickle your funny bone over any simple thing and he proved it much before he started his own show. During his Comedy Circus days, the comedian-actor once trolled Anu Malik, which still leaves us in a split and a bit of shock.

Advertisement

It traces back to Kahani Comedy Circus Ki days, where Kapil had Sumona Chakravarty and Abhijeet Sawant as his partners. The trio made a roast of Indian Idol, in which three of them play aspiring singers.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma opens the skit by introducing himself and takes a funny dig at Indian Idol by saying everything is fixed here. Further, he badly trolls Anu Malik as he quotes, “Mein 4 baje se line mein laga hu, Anu Malik 11 baje aaya, sidha andar bitha diya usko. Yaar usse ek baar gaana toh sunte. Mein toh kehta hu agar usse gaana sun lete na, chair toh choddo usko line mein bhi khada kar dete toh mera naam badal dete” (I am standing in a queue since 4 am, Anu came at 11 am and they directly let him seat inside. At least you could have heard his song once. I bet you won’t even make him stand in a queue, forget letting him graced a judge’s seat). Click here to watch the video.

It seems that the skit went well with the veteran musician as he graced Kapil’s on several occasions post-Indian Idol skit.

Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to bring back his The Kapil Sharma Show on TV after a pandemic halt. He’ll be making a comeback with his co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarty and others.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Memes Go Viral! The Duo To Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Be Like “Itna Bhi Sach Nahi Bolna Tha”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube