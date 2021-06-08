Sunil Grover is a well-known comedian actor on television. He rose to fame for portraying Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and gained popularity with the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans loved Sunil and Kapil Sharma on the show but after the alleged fallout between the two, things changed completely.

Back in 2017, the news of a rumoured spat between the comedians on a flight surfaced on the internet. While it was never officially confirmed as to what transpired between the ace comedians, their alleged fallout became the talk of the town. When Bharat actor left the show, Kapil took to Twitter to apologise to him if he had hurt him unintentionally.

Sunil Grover, in response to his apology, had said that Kapil Sharma had indeed hurt him but he wished him success regardless. He said, “Bha ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one piece of advice starts respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language In front of women who had nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just travelling with you.”

Since the incident, the two comedians seemed to have moved on and on several occasions shower each other with sweet birthday messages. This led to many fans wonder whether Sunil and Kapil will collaborate once again for any project. Now during a conversation with Times Now Digital, Sunil Grover talked about whether there’s any possibility of collaborating with Kapil Sharma.

Sunil said, “There is no planning as such to get back together soon. But yes, in near future, there’s no plan as such. But if circumstances, if a project comes where we can be together, let’s hope. (But) there’s no plan as such.”

On the work front, Sunil Grover will be seen in the web series, Sunflower, which will be released on June 11, 2021. He will be seen alongside Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadda, Ashish Vidyarthi, Girish Kulkarni, Saloni Khanna Patel and others.

