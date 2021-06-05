If there’s one camaraderie that we really miss on television is Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s. The two weren’t just great friends but also had amazing comic timings with each other. Back in 2017, Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show and later Kapil didn’t allow the actor to promote his film on his show. Read to know the scoop below.

Sunil used to play the character of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in the show and became immensely popular with his stint.

Back in 2017, the nasty brawl that happened between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma where they also got into a physical fight in a flight had become the talk of the town. Reportedly, Grover wanted to promote his film ‘Coffee With D’ on The Kapil Sharma Show but the comedian didn’t allow it.

Later clarifying the reports, Sunil Grover in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror revealed, “Yes, the promotion of Coffee With D on The Kapil Sharma Show is not happening. However, Kapil did not refuse it. Anything of that sort did not happen. Kapil did not say a No.”

Although now, both Sunil and Kapil Sharma maintain a cordial relationship with each other.

Back when Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian spoke about the same with Times Of India and said, “All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show, we were all part of the success of our show. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry. He’s my senior. I have the highest regard for his talents. And I am not the kind to feel threatened or competitive about anyone. In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take the stage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him.”

Would y’all want to see these two together on-screen soon? Tell us in the comments below.

