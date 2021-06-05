Karan Mehra is breaking his silence over the assault case filed against him by his wife and actress Nisha Rawal. In a recent interview, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed that Nisha has always been equally abusive and there came a point in their marriage where he became ‘suicidal’. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Karan and Nisha got married in 2012 and share a 4-year-old son Kavish.

Advertisement

In an interview with ETimes, Karan Mehra revealed that Nisha Rawal has been aggressive since the beginning of their relationship and said, “She has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. (When she gets angry, she gets physical, she doesn’t understand anything). She starts throwing and breaking things.”

Karan Mehra continued and added, “I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga (it began activating again). Things have been bad since the past four-five years and there came a point when I became suicidal.”

Karan also revealed that Nisha Rawal was suffering from bipolar order which the actress also agreed with.

Meanwhile, during Nisha’s press conference she accused Karan of having an extramarital affair and said, “Karan has been having an affair with another girl, which I didn’t know about. When I came to know about it, he accepted that he has another girl in his life. I asked if he has physical relation if it’s a serious affair or an emotional one. He said ‘I love that girl. I have been having physical affair with her.’”

What are your thoughts on Karan Mehra’s claims against Nisha Rawal of being equally abusive in their marriage? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s Tere Naam Co-Star Bhumika Chawla To Be In The Show? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube