Ranveer and Sirat of Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” are finally married. They bid adieu to the Goenkas and Mauri, leaving them with a heavy heart.

While the family is trying to cheer up Kairav, Kartik too is feeling lonely. But he doesn’t share this with anyone. Once Sirat and Ranveer reach his home, a tired Sirat quickly falls asleep. But she soon wakes up after her phone rings. It’s Kairav on the other side who tells her about Kartik.

Kairav tells her that Kartik has been a little off since she left. Hearing this Sirat decides to leave immediately and when Ranveer asks her where is she going so early in the morning, she tells him she is going to see Kartik.

Will Sirat’s concern for Kartik create a problem in her marriage? Keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” to know what happens next.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

