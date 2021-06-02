Staying locked at home entertainment on our phones, iPads, and TVs are our main source of entertainment. While Sony’s Anupamaa ruled the charts for several weeks, the show has now been toppled to No. 2.

Advertisement

Ormax Media has released this week’s TRP of TV, and the top 10 shows include a mix of reality and scripted shows.

Advertisement

As reported by India TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has beaten Anupamaa to make it to the No. 1 position on this week’s TRP list. Star Plus’ Imlie, which was part of the list on a regular basis, failed to make it in the top 10 this week. Scroll down and take a look at the top shows of the week gone by.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This ensemble cast sitcom had been entertaining us for over a decade now and doesn’t seem like it will be stopping anything soon. This SAB TV show, featuring Dilip Joshi, Neha Mehta, Munmun Dutta and others, is at the top of the list.

Anupamaa

While the SAB TV show had the top spot, the next three are filled with Sony Shows. Coming in as the second most-watched show this week is Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsha Sharma’s starrer Anupamaa. This show has been ruling the charts for several weeks but recently saw a dup in its viewership.

Indian Idol 12

The reality singing show, Indian Idol 12 has been in the news recently for not all good reasons. In the midst of many controversies these days, this show had been much loved and made it as the third most-watched show of the week.

Super Dancer 4

Just like the one above, this position, too, has been occupied by a reality show. Featuring Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor as its judges, this dance reality show for kids found itself in the 4th slot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current track of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, is being loved by the audiences, and this is reflected in its viewership. The show that has been on the air for quite some years now is at number 5 on the TRP list.

Coming in 6th on this week’s TRP list is Sony TV’s show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Following this drama is Satr Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (7th), Color’s Barrister Babu (8th) & Dance Deewane 3 (9th). Rounding off the top 10 shows of the week is ZEE TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TRP reports of your favourite shows.

Must Read: Exclusive! Nisha Rawal’s Friend Munisha Khatwani Reveals Details Of Karan Mehra’s Extra-Marital Affair: “There Was An Affair Even If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube