Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s ugly spat has been breaking the internet since yesterday. After the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested, fans were shocked. Rawal accused the actor of physical abuse, but Mehra rubbished her allegations. Later, she held a press conference and revealed that the actor had smashed her head on the wall, due to which she suffered severe injuries. And now, her good friend Rohit K Verma has spoke about the actress’ next step.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Nisha is heading for plastic surgery. Last evening she held a press conference and showed pictures of her injury in front of the media. The images were quite disturbing, and it was shocking to hear that Karan must have done something like this. Keep reading further for more details about her plastic surgery.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Nisha Rawal’s good friend Rohit K Verma informed that she is going for plastic surgery today. He said, “Nisha is going for plastic surgery today. She will need it. In fact, she wanted to do it yesterday, but it was too stressful. Nisha is very stressed out emotionally and mentally, but this needs to be done. We friends are beside her, trying to support in whatever way we can.”

Rohit K Verma further revealed that Nisha Rawal had just asked Karan Mehra about the money, after which he reacted this way. “Her only priority is to secure the future of her son, Kavish. It seems things got ugly, and he pushed her. Maybe he did not realise that she was hurt so badly. Nisha only asked him if she had ever failed as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law. She is not greedy for money.”

He said that this is not the first time that Karan has been physically abusive. But things never reached this point. “As friends, we advised Nisha to end her marriage seeing how much she was suffering, but she was madly in love,” he says.

Must Read: Exclusive! Nisha Rawal’s Friend Munisha Khatwani Reveals Details Of Karan Mehra’s Extra-Marital Affair: “There Was An Affair Even If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube