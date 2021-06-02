Yesterday morning, we woke up to the shocking news of Karan Mehra allegedly physically assaulting his wife, Nisha Rawal and getting arrested. Later in the day, Nisha held a press conference and shared some details about their personal life and what caused marital troubles for them. While it’s too soon for us to take sides, the couple’s friends, colleagues, and acquaintances are speaking up.

Recently, Manveer Gurjar, who spent time with Mehra in the house of Bigg Boss 10, lent his support to his ex-housemate. Actor Gaurav Chopraa, who is close friends with the couple, spoke about the spat and shared his concerns for their child. Read all they said below.

Quoting a tweet favouring Karan Mehra, Manveer Gurjar tweeted, “Correct! Totally Agreed.. I met him in Bigg Boss 10.. And MARK MY WORDS.. He was sooooooooo caring and humble. Hard time bro #KaranMehra StayStrong. Be patient.” The tweet he quoted read, “#KaranMehra and assault , i have not this man loosing his Calm in worst of situations he faced in #BiggBoss & even when people were abusing him, like seriously? Some women take advantage of the societal empathy & y’ll join so easily. Why men are not trusted in the first place?”

Correct! Totally Agreed.. I met him in BiggBoss10.. And MARK MY WORDS.. He was sooooooooo caring nd humble. Hard time bro #KaranMehra StayStrong. Be patience.. https://t.co/LArrSQHEDa — मनवीर महाराज सिंह (@imanveergurjar) June 1, 2021

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Gaurav Chopraa was asked his views on the spat between Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. The Uttaran actor shared concern for the estranged couple’s kid and said, “There is a little child involved in this. When he grows up and reads all of this, I don’t want it to affect him. At least for the sake of the baby, for whom I really have a lot of affection, I would really want this to be dealt with grace and the differences can be sorted so that he doesn’t get affected.”

Talking about the spat between Karan and Nisha, Gaurav Chopraa said, “If there are any apologies remaining, any compromises to be made, any mid-way out that can help their relationship get back on track, then I think they should get it done.” He continued, “I have been trying to sort it as a friend and I am somebody whose advice matters to them. So being in that position, I will do things respectfully and gracefully but yes at their speed.”

He concluded, “Also, knowing both sides of the story, I would rather do or say something that will reduce the problem than add on to it.”

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012 after dating for four years and have a son. Rawal has accused Mehra of physically assaulting her on several occasions and having an extramarital affair. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

