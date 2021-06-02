Tandav actress Kritika Kamra has been creating noise over her personal life. Her romance with Karan Singh Kundra had once been the talk of the town. The couple worked together on Kitani Mohabbat Hai and fell in love soon after. Unfortunately, things couldn’t work out and the duo eventually parted ways. But as for the actress, she refuses dating her co-star. Read on for details!

Previously, Kritika had opened up on her split with Karan and said ‘they couldn’t take care of their relationship.’ “There is no definite reason for my split with Karan. There was no fight. Both of us got very busy with our new shows and this took a toll on our relationship. Sadly, we couldn’t take care of our relationship. There was an emotional attachment, we were together 24/7, but he never proposed to me and I am glad he didn’t,” she had said.

In a conversation with TOI when asked if she was back with Karan Kundra, Kritika Kamra said, “People really have to let this thing go. It has been so long. This is something that comes with hit TV shows. If you have been a part of a hit TV show then you’re going to be linked with your co-actor for life. Karan and I are not even actively in touch. We have mutual respect and I wish him well, and so does he. We know a little about each other through social media and that’s it. No such feelings or anything like that.”

Just not that, Kritika Kamra even reacted to Karan Kundra’s split with Anusha Dandekar. Asked about the same, the actress responded, “I have no business. It’s none of my concern, I didn’t even know. I have no opinion on his life.”

Talking about her alleged romance with Uday Singh Guari, Kritika Kamra refused to comment. She even mentioned that there is no announcement to be made and she will speak when the time is right. Just not that, the Tandav actress dodged the question when asked if she was single or not!

