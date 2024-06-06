Kangana Slapped By CISF Personnel, Sharmin Channels Pakeezah’s 'Nothingness' In Heeramandi - Top Trending News

Craving the hottest entertainment news? Look no further! This is your one-stop shop for all the latest buzz on Bollywood celebs and the sizzling South Indian scene!

Bollywood is buzzing with news today! Sharmin Sehgal reveals she drew inspiration from the classic film “Pakeezah” for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new series “Heeramandi.” Arjun Kapoor’s health has fans concerned after a photo surfaced showing him hooked up to an IV drip. There’s a spiritual sequel in the works for the comedy “Jug Jugg Jeeyo.” Anusha Dandekar refutes her ex Jason Shah’s claims about their breakup, and we get the first look at Siddharth’s new film “Miss You Out!” Fans of the horror-comedy “Kanchana” will be happy to hear Raghava Lawrence is gearing up for a fourth installment. And Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD” is confirmed for an IMAX release in North America and the UK.

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By CISF Personnel at Chandigarh Airport

Kangana Ranaut was reportedly slapped by a CISF officer at Chandigarh Airport during a frisking argument, according to ANI. The incident involved a constable-rank officer, prompting an inquiry by senior CISF officials. Ranaut, the recently elected Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, has lodged a complaint with the airport force. An investigation is underway to determine the details and circumstances surrounding the altercation.

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

High Court Halts Release of ‘Hamare Baarah’ Days Before Premiere

The much-anticipated film ‘Hamare Baarah’ faces a major setback as the High Court imposes a stay on its release just two days before its scheduled premiere. The film, which explores the issue of overpopulation in Uttar Pradesh, has garnered significant attention for its bold narrative and thought-provoking themes.

Starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, and directed by Kamal Chandra, the film had completed all preparations for a June 7 worldwide release. Producers Birender Bhagat and Ravi S Gupta expressed shock and disappointment over the sudden halt, citing significant financial investments and distributor agreements already in place. Despite receiving a censor certificate, the stay was prompted by a petition from religious community activists. The filmmakers are now grappling with the implications of this unexpected legal challenge.

Sharmin Sehgal Draws Inspiration From ‘Pakeezah’ For Role In Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’

Sharmin Sehgal, portraying Alamzeb in the much-anticipated series ‘Heeramandi,’ revealed her intense preparation for the role, including watching ‘Pakeezah’ 15-16 times. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Heeramandi’ has garnered global acclaim for its compelling storytelling and stunning aesthetics.

Set in the pre-independence era, the series explores the lives of courtesans in the Heera Mandi district. Sehgal shared, “When you work with Sanjay Sir, you can’t overprepare because he turns every scene on its head,” Sehgal explained. While talking about her preparation, she says, “There was Urdu, there was Dance. I must have seen ‘Pakeezah’ 15-16 times. I had never watched a movie like ‘Pakeezah’ before, and then I watched it. It took me a while to get through it. Meena ji was one of my main inspirations! One of the looks that she used to give in ‘Pakeezah,’ looking into nothingness. That is what I tried to bring to Alamzeb’s character.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Health Sparks Concern After IV Drip Photo Surfaces

Arjun Kapoor’s recent social media post has left fans worried about his health. The actor shared a series of photos from a visit to a medical health resort in Austria, but one picture in particular captured everyone’s attention. It showed Kapoor wrapped in a blanket, smiling, with an IV drip attached to his arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

While the exact reason for the IV drip remains unknown, some fans speculated it could be for vitamin therapy or hydration. However, the sight of the medical equipment prompted an outpouring of concern from Kapoor’s followers, who flooded the comments section with questions and well wishes.

There has been no official word from Kapoor regarding his health or the purpose of the IV drip.

“Jug Jugg Jeeyo” Gets Spiritual Sequel

Good news for fans of the 2022 family comedy-drama “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”! A sequel is reportedly in the works at Dharma Productions.

Director Raj Mehta is expected to return, though the title may change. This sequel is shaping up to be more of a spiritual successor than a direct continuation. Details are scarce, but rumours suggest a new story exploring themes of family and relationships, possibly with a spiritual twist.

While casting hasn’t been confirmed, Varun Dhawan is expected to reprise his lead role. Filming could begin by the end of 2024. The original film, which starred Dhawan alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, was a box office success, grossing over ₹140 crore worldwide.

Anusha Dandekar Refutes Ex Jason Shah’s Breakup Claims: “Everyone Wants to Use My Name“

Actress Anusha Dandekar is setting the record straight about her recent split from actor Jason Shah. In an Instagram story, Dandekar refuted Shah’s comments in an interview, where he claimed she “didn’t understand him” and tried to “fit him in a box.”

Dandekar called these claims “lies” and expressed frustration over her name being used for publicity. She stated, “Everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered.”

Dandekar and Shah reportedly began dating in April 2021 but ended their relationship a few months later. Dandekar is currently promoting her recent Marathi film “Juna Furniture.”

First Look Of Siddharth’s Miss You Out!

Actor Siddharth is all set to charm audiences with a new love story titled “Miss You.” The film’s first look poster was unveiled on social media by none other than actors R. Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashika Ranganath (@ashika_rangnath)

The poster features Siddharth sporting a travel backpack with a train visible in the background, hinting at a travel-related romance. Madhavan shared the poster with a playful caption, calling Siddharth the “Lover Man Sid” and expressing his excitement for the film.

“Miss You” marks Siddharth’s return to the romance genre after his critically acclaimed 2021 film “Chittha.” The film is directed by N Rajasekar, known for his works “Maapla Singam” and “Kalathil Sandhippom.” Ashika Ranganath, a rising star in Kannada cinema, will be Siddharth’s love interest.

Fans of the chilling “Kanchana” franchise rejoice! Director Raghava Lawrence has begun scripting the highly anticipated fourth installment, “Kanchana 4.”

Filming is set to kick off in September 2024, following Lawrence’s current project, the horror-thriller “Benz.” “Benz,” written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, promises another thrilling experience for fans before they dive back into the world of Kanchana.

The success of “Kanchana 3” in 2019, even against stiff competition from “Jersey,” highlights the enduring popularity of the franchise. Lawrence will once again wear both the director and producer hats for “Kanchana 4,” ensuring his signature touch on the chilling story. Read more

Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD” Set for IMAX Release in North America and UK

Sci-fi fans in North America and the UK rejoice! The upcoming Prabhas-led epic “Kalki 2898 AD” is confirmed for IMAX release. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Distributed by Prathyangira Cinemas, “Kalki 2898 AD” will hit IMAX screens in the USA (Telugu version) and Canada (Hindi version) for premieres and opening day showings. While Indian IMAX confirmation is pending, reports suggest the film will be available in both 2D and 3D formats domestically.

Get ready for a visually stunning experience when “Kalki 2898 AD” releases across theaters on June 27th, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Bollywood Box Office Updates:

Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 6: Does Well & Grows A Bit On Wednesday

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 27: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Has Negligible Drop From Tuesday To Wednesday

Savi Box Office Collections Day 6: Sees Consistent Collections; Crosses 9 Crores

Box Office: Deepika Padukone Is An Unstoppable Force, Unleashes The 2500 Crores Milestone With Just 3 Films!

South Box Office Updates:

Garudan Box Office Collection Day 6: Soori’s Film Becomes 4th Highest Grosser Tamil Film Of 2024; Beats Kavin Raj’s Star

Turbo Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Mammootty’s Film Misses The Spark; Disappointing Domestic Run Overshadowed By Overseas Success

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Worldwide Box Office (Day 21): Dethrones RDX To Become 10th Highest Malayalam Grosser Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News