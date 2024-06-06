Savi is maintaining collections consistently, albeit at low levels, with only 10% drops happening on a day on day basis, something which is on the expected lines. Yes, had Monday been around 75 lakhs, then such kind of trending would have resulted in an even healthier number. For now, the collections have moved from 55 lakhs on Monday to 50 lakhs on Tuesday and now 45 lakhs on Wednesday.

While a similar trending would be seen today as well, it has to be seen how does Savi hold on tomorrow. That would be really crucial for the overall lifetime of the film. There is a week ahead in which the Divya Khossla starrer can earn as much as it can because post that Chandu Champion will arrive next Friday and that would take away all the attention.

Meanwhile, the Abhinay Deo directed film has now crossed the 9 crores mark and currently stands at 9.06 crores. Over the weekend, it will surely crossed the 10 crores mark but higher the numbers that it gets then, the better it would be for the film to build its case towards 15 crores lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

