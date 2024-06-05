On Monday, Savi had collected 55 lakhs at the box office and while that was a drop from Friday, it had to be seen if the film stays stable from this point on. Since the numbers had anyways come down to lower levels, they couldn’t have afforded to go further down in a big way.

Thankfully, the drop was well under control as Tuesday collections too came to 50 lakhs, which is a dip of around 10%. Had the collections got into that 40 lakhs zone then it would have brought Savi down to low levels, though even now it needs to stay stable around 50 lakhs today as well as tomorrow so that there is appropriate showcasing in theatres during the second week.

The film is collecting quite similar to T Series’ other film Srikanth now on a daily basis, though the Rajkummar Rao starrer is in its fourth week. Divya Khossla Kumar has a task in hand to keep the film running for next 2-3 weeks at least so that while 10 crores mark is comfortably crossed, there is a case build to add a few more crores so that a reasonable lifetime score comes in. So far, Savi has brought in 8.61 crores and the first week will close around 9.60 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

