Salman Khan is not only a massive Bollywood star but also one of the best reality TV show hosts, owing to his show Bigg Boss, which he has been hosting for many years. The popular reality show extended to OTT, and the Bigg Boss OTT 3 is about to begin this month. There were many speculations about who would host the third season as Salman was unavailable, but it has now ended as Anil Kapoor has stepped in to replace Bhaijaan.

Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, working predominantly in Hindi films. Besides being such a phenomenal actor, he is also an inspiration for maintaining his youthful appearance—it’s as if he ages backward. People from the industry and commoners would kill to know his secret, which has become a running gag. Keep scrolling for more.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, streaming platform JioCinema Premium took to their Instagram handle to officially announce Anil Kapoor as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The post is captioned, “Presenting ‘Anil Kapoor’ as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!!”

The caption further read, “From reigning on the big screen to now ruling the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor is kuch extra khaas! Witness his magic in #BiggBossOTT3 starting 21 June, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.” Check it out here:

Anil Kapoor, known for his unparalleled energy, speaking of being Bigg Boss OTT 3’s host, said, “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say – jokingly – that I’m reverse aging, but Bigg Boss is – seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting.”

He continued, “Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work, and I’m going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can’t wait to bring my own flavor to it!”

Previously, Pinkvilla reported that Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor were being considered for Bigg Boss OTT 3’s host to replace Salman Khan. Their source said, “Salman Khan is facing date issues; however, makers are keen on having him onboard. In case Khan’s schedule didn’t work out, makers have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host the show.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, will premiere on JioCinema Premium on June 21, 2024.

