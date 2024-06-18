Anusha Dandekar has been unlucky in love so far. She made a lot of noise during her long-term relationship with Karan Kundrra. After three and a half years, the ex-couple called it quits, and there were allegations of cheating. She then moved on with Jason Shah, and the Heeramandi actor is breaking the silence on the ugly end of their romance. Scroll below for details!

In 2021, Jason confirmed his relationship with Anusha. The couple had been dating for a few months and teased fans with pictures from their sizzling music video shoot. He even claimed to be falling in love with her. Their romance hit rock bottom and ended in August of that year.

A few days back, Jason Shah was asked about his breakup with Anusha Dandekar. He did not take names but claimed his partner did not understand him. The Heeramandi actor also claimed that his ex-girlfriend was trying to put them in a box. Netizens joined the dots and wondered if he was talking about the MTV Love School host.

Anusha Dandekar reacted to his statements on her Instagram stories and wrote, “At this point if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies!”

Asked about the controversy, Jason Shah told Hindustan Times, “Honestly, I don’t want it to go on any further. I don’t want to comment as it gets childish to go back into the past and dig up all those things.”

He, however, clarified that it was a miscommunication as he was talking in general about his past relationships but was misquoted in the interview. Jason concluded, “As they say, why rustle up feathers?”

Wait, because there is also good news! Jason Shah has confessed he is in a relationship since 7 months. However, the identity of the mystery girl is still under the wraps.

On the professional front, Jason Shah is basking in the success of Heeramandi. He portrayed the role of British officer Alastair Cartwright.

