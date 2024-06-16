Makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been accused of ill-treatment by their former cast members, but some actors continue to show their loyalty to the show. One of them is Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide (Sonu). Not just fame, she has also boosted her bank balance, thanks to the sitcom. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of her salary growth!

In 2019, Palak stepped into Nidhi Bhanushali‘s shoes after the former Sonu left the show to pursue her higher education. Initially, there was a lot of resistance, but her acting chops eventually won the viewers’ hearts. For over four years, she has entertained fans with her impressive performance and will hopefully continue to do so!

Many wouldn’t know, but Palak Sindhwani’s first gig was a promo for Indian Idol. In an interview with ETimes, she revealed that she got a paycheck of Rs 20,000 for it. Interestingly, today, she earns the same amount for a single episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

As mentioned earlier, Palak Sindhwani has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2019. So, one can only imagine the amount of money she has made from Asit Kumarr Modi‘s sitcom.

Multiple online reports state that Palak’s net worth is 1-2 crores. Although she is only 26 years old, she has clearly achieved a lot at such a young age. The actress also recently shared a glimpse of her new car. She added Creta N Line to her car collection, and its base price is around 17 lakhs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

On the personal front, Palak Sindhwani recently enjoyed a vacation in Spain. She shared multiple glimpses of her adventurous getaway, which included riding a speed boat, posing with a horse, and sky diving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Anupama Fame Ashish Mehrotra Gets Severely Injured While Performing A Stunt?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News