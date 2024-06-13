Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. It is a daily comedy soap. However, the beginning was not easy for the makers. Asit Kumarr Modi once revealed how it took him years, and after facing several rejections, the channel took it. Keep scrolling for more.

The story is based on Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma, a column by Taarak Mehta in a Gujarati magazine. Modi purchased its rights in 2001, and it took him around eight years to get it on air. The show premiered in 2008 and is still running. It is one of the most-watched shows on Sony Sab. Dilip Joshi plays the lead role of Jethalal. Shailesh Lodha played Taarak Mehta from 2008 to 2022, and then Sachin Shroff took over him as the show’s narrator and one of the main characters.

Years ago, in an interview with Times of India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Telefilms revealed that several channels rejected the show because they were unsure about a daily comedy show. Asit Kumarr said, “I approached every channel, but the trend of daily soaps had just started and saasbahu shows were dominating the scene. Whoever I approached said there was no scope for comedy every day.”

Asit Kumarr Modi continued, “But I had a feeling that one day, comedies, too, would become a daily trend. Finally, in 2008, Taarak Mehta came on air.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer also mentioned, “At one point, people thought it was impossible to make a daily comedy soap because it is not easy. But we have done it. Of course, it is a huge challenge, but I’m not worried. My team and I still have a lot of funny stories to tell.”

Thankfully, Asit Kumarr Modi did not give up and shared how a channel showed faith in him. TMKOC producer recalled, “Yes, I faced a lot of rejections when we first decided to do Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because people did not believe that a show like this can work.” He added, “But when the comedy channel was launched, and I had worked with them in 1998 on Hum Sab Ek Hain, and they trusted me. They trusted me, and I delivered.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starring Dilip Joshi and Sachin Shroff airs on Sony Sab.

