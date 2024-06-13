From Too Hot to Handle to Love Is Blind, dating reality shows have grabbed much attention of audiences and the new seasons just keep on coming. Love Island USA is one such show that has consistently been popular and has gotten much love from the fans. Now, the sizzling new season of the show is all set to stream with new hot singles who will compete for a hefty cash prize. Here’s all you need to know about Love Island USA Season 6.

Love Island USA Season 6 Release Date

Love Island USA Season 6 premiered on June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. The new episodes are expected to drop every day for the rest of the first week of its release and will follow episodic release on Thursdays through Tuesdays, adding a break on Wednesdays. Additionally, the timings of the season coincide with the release of The Boys Season 4 and Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2.

Plot of Love Island USA Season 6

Love Island USA Season 6 is an out and out dating show, based on the popular UK series of the same name. This season also, a new group of singles (islanders) will live together in a luxurious villa, find their love, and compete against each other for a cash prize of $100,000. The fates of the contestants lie in the hands of the viewers as they vote each week to determine who remains in the villa for another shot at love and who departs, heartbroken. Season 6 of the reality show will be hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who made cameos in the fifth season of Love Island USA and Love Island Games.

Love Island USA Season 6 Contestants

Peacock revealed the ten islanders who will be joining Love Island USA Season 6. The cast includes the winners of Traitors UK Season 1, Aaron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams along with Coye, the son of rapper Shocky Shay. Other contestants are Hannah Smith, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb, Rob Rausch, and Serena Page.

