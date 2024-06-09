The new islanders are here, along with a new host! Love Island USA Season 6 is headed for its premiere on Peacock and is going to be hosted by Vanderpump Rules fame Ariana Madix, who has taken over the reins from Sarah Hyland.

Meanwhile, 10 hot and happening singles are all set to enter the villa in search of love, with their eyes on the winning prize of $100,000. As you get ready to witness all the romance, fights, challenges, and drama in Love Island USA Season 6, here are some interesting facts about the cast that might help you pick your favorites.

Aaron Evans

Hailing from Spain and currently residing in the UK, Aaron Evans is a 26-year-old who works as a deckhand. Love Island marks his second stint with reality TV, as he previously won the first season of BBC’s The Traitors. Aaron is a huge Harry Potter fan and describes himself as a softy who still possesses a Teletubbies soft toy he got when he was a year old. He is fairly popular on Instagram, thanks to his reality career, with over 74k followers on the platform.

Coye Simmons

Probably the tallest contestant on Love Island at 6’8”, North Carolina native Coye Simmons is a School District Unit Director by profession. The 28-year-old has to get his clothes and shoes custom-made owing to his height. Coye is the son of Shocky Shay, a famous rapper from the 1990s. He went to college on a basketball scholarship and even played the game professionally in Germany.

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a 26-year-old single from Charlotte, North Carolina, who works as a bottle server. She is an avid traveler but has a fear of flying, with turbulence being her worst enemy. Hannah has a condition called hyperhidrosis, which makes her hands and feet sweatier than others, so her butterflies would be quite visible if she ends up having a crush on someone.

27-year-old JaNa Craig is a day trader from Las Vegas. If there is one thing she is afraid of in love, it has to be cats. JaNa likes men who have tattoos, though she does not have one herself. Facial hair is another turn-on for this single who loves to travel and has over 50k followers on social media.

Kaylor Martin

Kaylor Martin is a small-town-girl who spent her childhood in a city with a population of only 6000, where everybody knew everybody. The 22-year-old college student loves to party, where her favorite move is the Worm. She also credits herself for being able to pour a glass of champagne with only her mouth.

Kendall Washington

27-year-old Kendall Washington lives in Dallas, Texas, and is into medical device sales. He has been unlucky in love so far, as he was dumped in the most unexpected places like a water park and a country music concert, where he found his girlfriend making out with another man. Kendall seeks loyalty from his partner, who will have to make her own space in his bed as he sleeps with five pillows.

Kordell Beckham

Kordell Beckham from Dallas is a 21-year-old model and aircraft fueler, who grew up in a house with 10 kids, so it would not be difficult for him to adjust to a full house in the villa. Some of you might know him as the younger brother of NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. Kordell loves to talk, so he is expected to raise the entertainment quotient in Love Island. When not modeling or talking, he enjoys outdoor activities like horse riding.

Leah Kateb

Leah Kateb is a college student from California, with Persian roots, as her parents are immigrants from Iran. Leah is a huge David Lynch fanatic and loves watching his films. The 24-year-old is a vegetarian whose first love remains animals as she has three dogs, three horses, and pigs. Leah’s first language is Farsi, but she is equally fluent in English.

Robert Rausch

Robert Rausch is making a comeback to Love Island after being unsuccessful in finding love in the previous season of the show. The 26-year-old snake wrangler from Florence, Alabama loves animals and is often seen posting videos with snakes on his Instagram, where he has over 125k followers. When not spending time with animals, Robert keeps himself busy with karaoke and photography and hopes to find a girl who has similar hobbies.

Serena Page

A media planner from Los Angeles, Serena Page is coming to the show to find the man of her dreams, and has a thing for bald guys. The 24-year-old grew up in Texas with a Southern charm. Serena was a cheerleader for 10 years before she ventured into media planning.

Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on Peacock on June 11.

