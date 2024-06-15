Shailesh Lodha is known for speaking his mind, and when he left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he bluntly spoke about what went wrong between him and producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Likewise, he also once shared his honest opinion about The Kapil Sharma and slammed its content, but in an indirect manner, as he didn’t mention the show’s name. Keep reading to know more!

Even before joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh had made a name for himself in the field of poetry and writing as he’s primarily a poet and a writer by profession. However, after portraying the titular character in the show, Shailesh gained tremendous popularity throughout the nation and became a household name.

Being a hardcore writer, Shailesh Lodha never minces his words while talking and expresses himself with utmost clarity. In the past, in one Kavi Sammelan (a gathering of poets), the TMKOC actor took a dig at The Kapil Sharma Show. Even though he didn’t take the name of the show, it was clear that he was talking about Kapil’s show.

Shailesh Lodha called out The Kapil Sharma Show’s inappropriate content and later praised Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which can be watched with the entire family. He said, “Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Ek Dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi Bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, ek pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai.

[I feel ashamed after watching some shows. One grandmother who wants to kiss everyone, an aunt who is desperate for marriage, and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others (taking a dig at The Kapil Sharma Show). I work in a show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does].”

Have a look:

One can clearly see that Shailesh Lodha took a dig at Ali Asgar’s Dadi and Upasana Singh’s Bua in The Kapil Sharma Show. Interestingly, years later, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor graced Kapil’s show in one of the episodes. As expected, Shailesh was trolled for it and termed as a ‘hypocrite’ by many.

