The Great Indian Kapil Show has been delivering consistently decent episodes every week with an interesting batch of celebrities but has failed to generate views on Netflix. It has been almost 30 – 35 days since Kapil’s show was looking for a redemption in the top 10 charts!

The Great Indian Kapil Show Week 11 OTT Verdict

In the eleventh week, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur made their presence felt, with Sania leading the show with her epic comic timing and camaraderie with Kapil Sharma. In fact, even the episode featured decent gigs.

However, nothing could help Kapil Sharma reclaim his lost throne in the Netflix top 10 charts. The show appeared in the top 10 for four weeks and took an exit with Aamir Khan’s episode. But Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol’s honest episode brought the show back to the top 10, giving it hope for a rerun.

Nothing Helped The Great Indian Kapil Show

After Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol’s episode that brought a million views on Netflix, Kapil Sharma and his team have been trying to entertain, and they are entertaining, but their episodes have not been consumed well on the OTT platform for the past few weeks.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 11 Views

With the eleventh episode of the chat show featuring Sania Mirza and other female sports players of the country adding to the list of episodes, the chat show could not even garner 800K views in total since the 10th spot on Netflix’s global top 10 has been secured by Thank You, Next: Season 1 that has registered 800K views. So The Great Indian Kapil Show has brought any thing less than this number!

Will Badshah Help Him Reclaim?

Badshah, in general, has a very good fan following on social media and YouTube, so it is fairly okay to assume that he brings his audiences to the chat shows he appears that might help Kapil Sharma reclaim his lost throne globally with episode 12. Meanwhile, the show has been trending in the top 3 in India and Pakistan ever since it started streaming.

Here’s how the breakdown of The Great Indian Kapil Show’s run on Netflix looks like.

Week 11: Less Than 800K Views

Week 10: Less Than 1.1 Million Views

Week 9: Less Than 900K Views

Week 8: Less Than 700K Views

Week 7: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 6: 1 Million Views | 5.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 10

Week 5: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 4: 1.2 Million Views | 3.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 8

Week 3: 1.7 Million Views | 4.1 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Week 2: 2.6 Million Views | 4.6 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 5

Week 1: 2.5 Million Views | 2.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 3

