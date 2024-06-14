Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully running for over 15 years now, and it’s one such show that can be enjoyed with the entire family. The humor and situations are suitable for viewing for any age group, which is why the show has built a massive fan base all across the globe. The main credit has been given to Asit Kumarr Modi, who has adapted the original literature very well into a TV show.

For those who don’t know, TMKOC is an official adaptation of Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, a piece of literature written by a veteran Gujarati writer, Taarak Mehta. The original literature was a huge success among Gujarati readers, so producer Asit Kumarr Modi decided to adapt it into a Hindi television show. However, bringing it into the form of a television show wasn’t an easy job, as several things had to be mellowed down to make it suitable for family viewing.

In the show, the character of Champaklal (father of Jethalal) is shown as a righteous individual who has no addiction and never commits a wrong thing. However, in the original literature, the character has flaws, and you won’t believe that contrary to a righteous personality in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he’s a smoker in the writer’s original work.

Yes, you read that right! In Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, Champaklal’s character is shown to be fond of a bidi (a type of cigarette). Not only does he smoke bidis, but he also uses cuss words for his son Jethalal and others. In the original work, there’s one instance when Champaklal and Mehta go to a haircutting salon. In a salon, Champaklal enjoys his cigarette, and when the barber and Mehta request him to put off his cigarette, he starts abusing them verbally.

That’s not it, as there’s also a revelation about Jethalal’s character. In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal is a decent family man who never uses any cuss words. However, as per the original literature, Jethalal is very abusive towards his father, Champaklal, and his son, Tapu.

