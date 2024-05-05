After having a great and wholesome episode with Aamir Khan, The Great Indian Kapil Show brought an endearing episode featuring Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol. Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda & Rajeev Thakur came together as a team to bring an entertaining episode for the audience.

The last episode of the show that aired, featuring Aamir Khan, had a perfect blend of smiles and stories, and it seems like Kapil Sharma and his team finally found their footing and figured out what they actually needed to deliver.

Time seemed to be a regular constraint for The Great Indian Kapil Show episodes since the beginning, but with Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol, the show even tackled the issue with the best possible deliverables in 45 minutes.

This episode was an endearing and heartwarming attempt at bringing tales and anecdotes from the best sibling duo of Bollywood after the Kapoors! Of course, it would have been bliss if the smiles could have been retained for a much longer time, but still bringing out laughter along with involving the Deol duo was doable.

Apart from Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek & Kiku Sharda presented an interesting caricature with all the mimics of the Deol brothers fighting it out in the episode. However, what won this episode was the honest and sincere interaction of the Deol brothers, who did not hesitate to re-telling stories of failures as well.

Stars generally do share their struggles and success stories, but someone owning up to their failures and sharing the impact of those failures, still impacting so much so to bring tears to one’s eyes, was such a beautiful moment to witness. Moreover, the brothers, taking pride in their achievements of the last year and putting them out boasting and wearing them proudly on their sleeves together as a family, brought smiles that stayed.

Overall, the episode finally established that Aamir Khan’s episode was not a fluke, and with Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol’s episode, The Great Indian Kapil Show seems to have decoded what it is trying to achieve as a whole for the audiences globally, and they seem to be reaching and peaking. Kudos to the team. Hopefully, they will peak higher in the upcoming episodes!

