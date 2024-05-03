Stand-up comedian turned television host Bharti Singh is a popular personality with millions of fans. The comedian recently informed her fans about her poor health through her personal vlog on social media. Her fans have wished her to get better soon as Bharti spoke about how much she misses her son. Keep scrolling to know more.

Bharti gained recognition in the reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on STAR One. She became famous for her child persona, Lalli. From being an accomplished comedian, she ventured into hosting and has hosted various award ceremonies and several TV shows. She also participated in different reality TV shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the personal front, she is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa and has a son.

Recently, Bharti Singh shared her health update on her recent YouTube Vlog. In the vlog, Bharti revealed at first, she thought the excruciating pain was due to a gastric problem, but it turned out to be gallbladder stones. When the pain did not subside, Bharti went to the hospital and found out about the stones after several tests. She will soon get operated on.

Bharti Singh added that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, tried to stop her from filming the vlog in such a condition. The comedian also showed off her vulnerable side to her fans in the volg. She requested her fans to pray for her as the pain was unbearable. Bharti further expressed that she missed her son Golla and became emotional about it. She broke into tears talking about her son. She asked her husband to stay home until their son fell asleep as he kept searching for his mother around the house.

One of the fans praying for her recovery wrote on social media, “The way she’s missing gola..made me cry Get well soon..Maa Durga bless you, our laughter queen.”

Another said, “Get well soon bharti mam we love u krishna ji aapko jaldi thik karenge.”

Followed by one fan saying, “You are such a genuine gem of a person! Made me cry today! Please please get well soon, can’t see you crying. I pray to God to make u fit and healthy asap.”

One user said, “Get well soon Bharti..pl don’t cryjaldi jaldi thik ho jao…..”

And, “Praying for speedy recovery of our queen BHARTI.”

On the professional front, Bharti Singh is currently hosting the reality show Dance Deewane 4.

For more updates on her, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Baahubali: Crown Of Blood Trailer Review: Amarendra & Bhallaldeva Fighting Katappa’s Betrayal In This Prequel Deserves An OG Film With Prabhas & Rana Daggubati RN!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News