Bharti Singh is one of the most celebrated comedians on Indian television. Before entering the world of comedy, she faced a fair share of struggle. From losing her father when she was just 2 years old to her mother, who raised them by working as a maid in houses, she has come a long way. During her recent interview with Raj Shamani, Bharti Singh opened up about one of the dark chapters of her life, where she was touched inappropriately on a bus. Read on to know more.

Bharti Singh On Being Touched Inappropriately

During a conversation with Shamani, Bharti recalled being inappropriately touched while taking an early morning bus to reach different colleges for workshops and skits. Sharing how she did not know the difference between good and bad touch back then, the TV star said, “Jaise bilkul paise nahi the, main colleges mein comedy aur skit karane jaati thi. Mujhe samaj nahi aata tha tab.”

“Aaj good touch-bad touch batate hai, mujhe toh pata he nahi tha. College se teen din ki chutti karti thi aur main or ek mera friend jaate the; subha 5 baje ki bus milti thi. Uss bus mein sab dudh wale hote the. Jagah nahi hoti thi,” she said.

Bharti continued, “Mujhe dedh saal tak samaj he nahi aayi ki chhed rahe hai. Jab kisine kass ke pakda, phir samaj aaya, lekin main sochti rahi ki woh girne laga ho aur wahi cheez haath mein aa gayi.” She further added, “Jaise main dimaag se badi hui, good touch- bad touch samaj aa gaya. Toh mere andar ki Bharti jagi aur maine maari bohot saari kohniyaan. Maine apne se lambe lambe logo ko mara, phir chahe mere haath baadme kaape.”

More About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is among the highest-paid comedians in India and is also popularly known for hosting TV shows and award functions. She was last seen hosting the reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2 for Colors TV. On the personal front, Bharti Singh married Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They welcomed their child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in April 2022.

