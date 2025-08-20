The recent Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha premiered on the streaming platform last week. The thriller show landed in the weekly top 10 list only in its debut week and in the top 5. It is also one of the biggest debuts of the Hindi OTT series on Netflix. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The thriller show, created by Gaurav Shukla and directed by Sumit Purohit, has six episodes of forty minutes each. Its ensemble cast comprises Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Anup Soni, and others. The show received generally positive reviews, and that is reflected in its debut week viewership only.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians: Season 1 OTT verdict week 1

Netflix has released the viewership data for the week of August 11-17, and according to that, Saare Jahan Se Accha is the 5th most-watched non-English show of the week on the streaming platform. It earned 2.3 million views in its debut week against 9.5 million viewing hours. It started off at a favorable rank in its debut. It will be interesting to see whether it climbs the chart in the following weeks.

Trending in 14 countries in its debut week

With 2.3 million views, the Netflix series is trending in 14 countries. This means the show has earned a place in the weekly top 10 in these 14 countries, which include Bangladesh, the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and more. It is at the #1 spot in India.

2nd biggest debut of 2025 for Hindi web series on Netflix

Saare Jahan Se Accha has beaten Dabba Cartel and YRF’s Mandala Murders’ debut-week viewership to record the second-biggest rank. It missed The Royals’ debut-week viewership by a significant margin. It is sharing second place with Black Warrant.

Check out the top debut week viewership of Hindi series on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025:

The Royals – 3 Million Views Black Warrant – 2.3 Million Views | Saare Jahan Se Accha – 2.3 Million Views Mandala Murders – 1.9 Million Views Dabba Cartel – 1.8 Million Views Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – 1.6 Million Views | The Great Indian Kapil Show – 1.6 Million Views

More about the series

Set in the volatile 1970s, Saare Jahan Se Accha follows India’s covert mission to prevent Pakistan from becoming a nuclear power. With tight storytelling and masterful direction by Sumit Purohit, the series blends suspense, patriotism, and emotional depth into a compelling watch. Saare Jahan Se Accha is streaming on Netflix, and you can check out our review of the show here.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the series that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

