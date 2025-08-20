The teaser trailer for the highly-awaited second season of Prime Video’s critically acclaimed global hit series, Fallout, was unveiled at Gamescom 2025, the world’s largest gaming event. The release date of the second season was also announced during the Opening Night Live global livestream of the event.

Fallout executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, alongside series stars Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, offered insight into the stakes of the new season and the future journey of fan-favorite characters Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul. The team also surprised a packed crowd of over 5,000 attendees by unveiling the new teaser trailer.

What To Expect From Fallout Season 2?

The teaser trailer suggests that Fallout Season 2 will pick up after the epic finale of the first season and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. It also introduces a new cast member, Justin Theroux, in the role of Robert House, and gives audiences their first glimpse of one of the Fallout universe’s most terrifying post-apocalyptic predators: the Deathclaw.

When Is Fallout Season 2 Premiering?

The second season will premiere on December 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. It will consist of eight episodes, with one new episode released weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

More About Fallout

Based on one of the most popular video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Nearly 200 years after the apocalypse, the pampered residents of high-end fallout shelters are thrust back into the radioactive wasteland their ancestors escaped. They find a bizarre, brutal, and surprisingly intricate world that defies everything they expected.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as creators, and showrunners as well as EPs. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, also executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films also produce the show in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena & Julie Commiserate While Belle & Johnny Make Closing Statements

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News