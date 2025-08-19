The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt putting on an act. Drew confronted Sonny after Michael punched him in the face. Sidwell kept being evasive about his feelings for Lucy. Brook Lynn opened up about the drama with her mother Lois. And last but not the least, Stella was in the hot seat.

With mob rivalries and romances and WSB secrets out in the open, things have gotten tense and heated over the last few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set sound Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 19, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Jason wanting answers. Now that he has seen Britt is alive and well, he is relieved. But he is also worried about what she has gotten into. Jason questions Britt, asks why she faked her death, why she is hiding, whether she is in danger and how she survived Heather?

Will Britt give him the answers he is looking for? Will she tell the truth or will she hide details from Jason? On the other hand, Lucas works to save the life of someone dear to him. Is this about Marco? Then there’s Nina who loses her cool. Who is she fighting with? Is it Drew? Or is Carly instead?

When Josslyn and Vaughn plot their next move, will they be able to get to a common ground? With their covers blown, their mission is at risk. Will they try to contact Britt to get some answers she might be privy to? Or will they find another way instead? Elsewhere, Anna makes a cautious alliance.

Who could it be? Is she joining hands with someone she never thought she would? Diane meets with Michael. What will the two discuss this time and how will things pan? Drew makes a claim. Now what is his manipulative mind up to? What new mess is he about to concoct to get some attention?

When Carly points the finger at Nina, is this going to lead to a feud? Is this why Nina is set to lose her cool? The arch rivals might be going at it again? And then last but definitely not the least, Maxie was promoting products with Lucy when she shockingly collapsed after applying the night mask.

What happened to her? Did someone swap the product with something deadly? Is she going to be okay? Or is this going to affect her health in a much bigger way? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

