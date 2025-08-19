The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Alex surprising Stephanie. Steve asked for Kayla’s help while Gabi apologized to Xander. EJ had a meltdown with Tony after being fired by Johnny. And then last but not the least, Chanel urged Johnny to focus on clearing his name instead of hers.

With the trial coming to a close, things are finally concluding, and the result is almost here for avid watchers to enjoy. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 19, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 19, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Marlena and Julie commiserating about family matters. Things have been busy for the two of them, which is why theory hasn’t had enough time to catch up. When the two friends sit down and chat, which topics will they talk about? Will this be nostalgic for them?

On the other hand, Chad and Cat grow closer. They have been spending a lot of their time together and they continue to grow close. Be it the elevator incident or Car being sick and Chad taking care of her. How long till they give in to their feelings and start the romance that is around the corner?

Meanwhile, Chanel is cross-examined. EJ did some damage by playing a video which led to Johny firing him. And things have escalated since then. When Chanel is questioned, will she be able to tackle things? And as for the other trial essentials, Belle and Johnny make their closing statements.

The two are set to make the final statement of the case and this might be the last chance for Johnny to say something that might help Chanel. What will be the result of the trial when both of them conclude their statements and it’s time for the verdict? Lastly, the identity of EJ’s shooter is revealed.

Weeks of buildup and courtroom scenes later, the viewers are set to find out who shot EJ that night. There were many suspects but there was no concrete evidence to prove it. And now the wait is finally over. The trial has wrapped its sessions and it’s time to reveal who was the one who shot EJ?

Is it Chanel? Or could it be Kristen or Gabi? Or maybe it’s Rachel all along. Regardless of the assumptions and guesses, it’s time to unveil the culprit. What will the truth lead to? Stay tuned to know more details of the same.

