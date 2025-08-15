The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Xander defending himself to Sarah about the whole kiss scandal with Gabi and Gwen’s lies. Rachel threw a fit with Kristen, affected after testifying in court. Chanel was willing to take the fall for Johnny while EJ chose to confide in Gwen of all people.

Then last but not the least, Marlena admitted a theory to Belle about who the actual shooter could be. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 15, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 15, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sophia trying to comfort Tate. Just because he was okay with the adoption of their baby does not mean it still doesn’t haunt him. Tate hasn’t forgotten that his and Sophia’s child is alive and somewhere in this world and he didn’t get the chance to meet them.

What he doesn’t know is that Sophia lied to him and is still hiding the truth. After giving birth, she dropped the baby off at a fire station and claimed the child was adopted. When she comforts an emotional Tate will she realize what a mess she has created thanks to her mountain of lies and trickery?

On the other hand, Leo gets to know his juror-roommate. He is residing in a hotel with the other jurors while Johnny’s trial happens. That’s when he is assigned a roommate and it’s Adam. Will the two bond when they finally get to know each other? Up next, Paulina shares her worries with Belle.

She is scared of what the result of the trial will be and even more so about her daughter Chanel who is about to take the stand. Paulina knows EJ can be brutal and he won’t care that Chanel is his daughter-in-law. Will Belle be able to comfort her about what is about to go down in the courtroom soon?

And then last but not the least, Johnny asks EJ to go easy on Chanel. He is bound to be worried for his wife because just like Paulina, Johnny knows how harsh EJ can be. When he asks his father to go easy on his wife, will EJ listen? Or will he ignore Johnny’s requests and lead to his downfall?

After all, he might only care about the outcome of the trial, but Johnny loves his wife and he will not be happy if EJ goes hard against Chanel in court.

