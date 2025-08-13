Meghan Markle has been making moves over the last couple of months, be it selling out her lifestyle brand, As Ever, or the success of the first season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. And now, season two of the show is almost here, with more tricks, tips, gorgeous aesthetics, and fun recipes.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex also recently extended their Netflix deal and have a whole host of projects on the way, including the second season of her show. Here’s everything we know about the next edition of her series, including when it releases, who the guests are, and what to expect from it.

With Love, Meghan Season 2: Premiere Date & What To Expect

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan will release all eight episodes on Netflix on August 26, 2025. The lifestyle show aired its first season in March this year. Several guests and friends of the Sussexes made appearances on it. The new edition will also feature many new faces with its signature style.

“Drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining, Meghan will show us how to experiment with bold flavors in the kitchen, and approach doable but delightful DIYs that fill our cups as well as satisfy our appetites,” as per the synopsis. The upcoming season is described as fun and heartwarming.

It will feature simple adventures, playful challenges, DIY projects, adding beauty to everyday life, experimenting with new tricks while “embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together.” Fans are excited to learn new ways to incorporate joy, texture, and color into life.

With Love, Meghan Season 2 Potential Guests

From actors and chefs to artists and friends, Meghan is set to welcome some widely known and some unknown faces to the mix in season two. The guests include Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty, José Andrés, David Chang, Radhi Devlukia, Heather Dorak, Tan France as well as Daniel Martin.

Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, and Christina Tosi will also be making some appearances on the successful show. Previously, names like Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and Victoria Jackson appeared in the show’s first season. Meghan and Harry’s extended deal has also led to a lot more.

Meghan Markle’s Holiday Special

The multi-year first-look deal also includes a holiday special titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. Set to premiere in December, the special sees Meghan in Montecito enjoying a magical holiday celebration with friends and family. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and joy.

As per the synopsis, the former actress and Suits star will “deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs, with simple how-tos to follow at home.” Meet Me at the Lake is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune, while Masaka Kids is a docuseries.

