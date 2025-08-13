In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Brady and Kristen worried about their daughter Rachel. EJ had another session with Marlena to try to remember something from the night of the shooting. Meanwhile, Belle and Johnny commiserated over the difficult nature of this whole courtroom trial.

Last but not least, Amy reached out to Sophia. The drama is only set to increase in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 13, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features EJ serving Marlena a subpoena. The trial is getting more heated every day. After his hypnosis session with Marlena, EJ confirmed that Johnny is innocent since the shooter was a woman and not a man. This will help him rule out some suspects, but who did it?

And why did EJ serve Marlena with a subpoena? How will this benefit Johnny’s innocence? How will Marlena react to EJ and his new move? On the other hand, Cat returns the favor to Chad. The two were stuck in an elevator recently, got very close, and then she got sick.

Throughout her illness, Chad was by her side and took care of her in every way he could. But it looks like it’s time for the tables to turn. Cat is getting the chance to return the favor, but how? Is Chad going to be ill or feel under the weather? What could be the matter, and will it only bring them closer?

Elsewhere, Sophia confides in Ari. She has been lying and spinning untrue tales to save her skin. Of course, she’ll be worried sick that her truth will come out someday. When she confides in Ari, will she lie or reveal some of the truth about what’s been bothering her over the last few days?

Will Ari give Sophia some advice in return? Last but not least, Belle offers advice to Tate and Holly. What could this be about? Will this be about their romance and relationship? Or will it be about something else instead? How will they react to her suggestions? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

