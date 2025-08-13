The previous episode of General Hospital saw Drew encountering Willow. On the other hand, Jason summoned Alexis. Carly confronted Marco about the whole Lucas situation. Chase was ordered to make an arrest and then last but definitely not the least Emma was determined about all her plans.

Things are about to escalate quite soon when Jason comes face to face with Britt after years and fans are excited for it. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 13, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Britt being reprimanded. How will she react? Is this going to stop her rebellion and breaking of the rules? Or will this only fuel her to rebel further? Meanwhile, Josslyn is left shocked when she sees Britt. She simply can’t believe she has been alive all this time.

Everyone thought she was dead, but obviously that was far from the truth. To add to it, she finds out the truth when she spots her at the Five Poppies Resort & Spa in Dalmatia where Josslyn has arrived for a WSB mission with Vaughn. How is this going to change plans? Will she contact Carly?

On the other hand, Anna demands intel from Brennan. How will he react to this confrontation? She has been suspicious about him for a long time and has been researching for information about his secrets. Will Brennan be able to divert Anna’s attention or will he cave in and reveal something?

Up next, Willow briefs Elizabeth. Is she going to share her face off with Drew went? After all, it was the first time they met after she dumped him at the altar when his secret fling with Nina unraveled. And then there’s Rocco who reassures Gio. The two recently found out that they are half brothers.

They have been trying to improve their bond now that they know the truth about having the same father. But what exactly could Rocco be reassuring Gio about? Elsewhere, Drew makes a stunning declaration. He recently asked Chase to arrest Danny for taking Scout without his permission.

This is obviously not going to help matters with Jason who will be wanting to protect his son from Drew’s vapid behavior. What new mess will happen now? Meanwhile, Alexis makes her stance clear with firm demands. Is this related to Ava or Ric? Lastly, Carly shares a bit of advice with Liesl.

