Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has been one of the most trending shows on Netflix in India and Pakistan despite getting mixed reviews. However, as much as the show has garnered love from the masses in the millions of views it earned, it is Sharmin Segal’s performance that sparked a heated debate on the internet.

As the trolling around Sharmin’s performance as Alamzeb turned into slamming with her edited videos about her snob attitude going viral, her co stars immediately took charge and came forward to support her

Now, Sharmin Segal‘s co-actor from Heeramandi, Fardeen Khan, has also raised his voice in her defense. Fardeen played a Nawab in the web series and was paired with Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha. He joined the debate around Sharmin’s trolling and slamming on social media.

In a recent interview, Fardeen Khan said, “I think it’s extremely unfortunate, the whole trolling aspect of it. Everyone has a right to like or unlike someone’s performance but this whole trolling aspect is something that is simply wrong and not done and I believe she has done a very decent job in Heeramandi. She has a very complex, challenging role, and she was working with some mega talent out there. For me, she came across as strong, and it was a great start for her career and starting acting in general.”

Earlier, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Taha Shah have also defended Sharmin Segal’s work as Alamzeb. Veteran actress Farida Jalal also called the criticism unfair when it turned into attacks. However, in a recent interview, Sharmin mentioned that she has also been receiving a lot of love for her performance as Alamzeb in the web series.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1, 2024.

