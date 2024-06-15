Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Anupama Fame Aashish Mehrotra Gets Severely Injured While Performing A Stunt

If you are a fan of reality shows, then you will be curious about all of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s updates. Rohit Shetty’s new show season is currently in the middle of production in Romania. The show will be pretty interesting, with 12 celebrities from Bollywood, TV, and social media battling their fears and challenges. But the latest updates from the show are a bit sad, especially for Aashish Mehrotra fans. The Anupama actor was injured quite severely, and we are breaking down what exactly happened.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling stunts and behind-the-scenes updates. Currently filmed in Romania, the show is renowned for pushing contestants to their limits with dangerous challenges. Despite the supervision, these stunts come with inherent risks.

Recently, Shalin Bhanot suffered a severe injury after being bitten by 200 scorpions during an animal stunt. Now, another contestant, Aashish Mehrotra, has also been injured. A photo of Aashish’s bruised left arm has gone viral.

In an interview with ETimes, Aashish revealed that his injury occurred during a horse stunt, with bruises extending down his entire left side. He shared, “Khatron is not easy,” and mentioned that his whole body went into spasm, rendering him unable to move his neck for two days. He praised the KKK team for their excellent care and assistance in his recovery.

Reports suggest that nine contestants remain in the race for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma have been eliminated, while Asim Riaz was ousted following a confrontation with Rohit Shetty. But there has been no confirmation as of yet.

After Shalin Bhanot, now Aashish Mehrotraa gets severely injured while doing a horse stunt🏇 #KhatronKeKhiladi14 pic.twitter.com/t6hc2G6AL1 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 15, 2024

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to feature Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The show will also feature Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Krishna Shroff. Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde also joined the list of stars.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

Shooting for the show continues in Romania. The reported premiere date for KKK 14 is early July, but there has been no confirmation.

