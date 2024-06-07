Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz Returns To Show After Apologizing To Rohit Shetty, But There’s A Catch!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has not even premiered yet, but the show’s contestants are already creating much buzz. A few days later, reports went viral: Bigg Boss 13’ Runner Up Asim Riaz left the reality show after a fight with Shalin Bhnaot and Abhishek Kumar. There’s a twist in the story, though; the latest reports suggest that Riaz has returned to the show after apologizing to Rohit Shetty. But there might still be a catch to Asim Riaz being a Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant.

Since filming on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 began, behind-the-scenes stories have taken center stage in headlines. A few days ago, rumors circulated claiming that Asim Riaz, the celebrity from Bigg Boss 13, was asked to leave the stunt-based show after a dispute with host Rohit Shetty. The altercation allegedly started when Riaz refused to participate in a task that he considered too dangerous.

Although his well-wishers were disappointed by the development, the most recent information indicates that Asim Riaz has returned to Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi for the fourteenth season. According to a Times Now report, he apologized to Rohit Shetty and returned to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Rohit Shetty apparently found Asim Riaz’s apology sincere and allowed him to return to the show.

Why Asim Riaz Left Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Previous rumors suggested that the model-turned-reality TV star objected to a task because he was worried about his safety. Rohit Shettyreporter tried to talk Riaz out of his choice but refused to listen. He also got into verbal fights with fellow contestants Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar, calling them “losers” and saying he wanted to escape their company.

According to reports, Shilpa Shinde, a contestant in KKK 14, supported Riaz and claimed that provocation was the reason behind his actions. Riaz was temporarily expelled due to controversies, but he has since returned. But we’re still waiting on an official confirmation. Rumors also suggest that Riaz can come back in the show as a wild card contestant.

In case you missed it, Asim Riaz gained fame after competing in Bigg Boss 13, where his frequent outbursts made headlines. Notably, his turbulent friendship with the late Sidharth Shukla, which changed from friendship to hostility during the show, attracted much attention. It seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is still centered around Riaz’s temperament.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

Shooting for the show continues in Romania. The reported premiere date is early July, but again, there has been no confirmation.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: First Eviction Puts Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz & These Two Bigg Boss Favorites In Trouble?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News